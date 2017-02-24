ONLY ON KOLD: Body camera video from protests in downtown Tucson

Day without immigrants rally in downtown Tucson quickly escalates into chaos. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Tucson News Now has obtained body camera footage from the "A Day Without Immigrants" protest in downtown Tucson earlier this month.

The videos, which can be viewed HERE and HERE, were obtained Friday, Feb. 24, following a Freedom of Information Act request

The protest on Thursday, Feb. 16, started off peaceful and organizers said about 100 people took part in the event along Congress Street.

But soon protesters started marching on the road, at which point officers asked them to get on the sidewalk.

An officer was hit in the back by someone in the crowd, according to TPD spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan. When officers tried to arrest that person, the crowd started moving in on the officers.

Dugan said that's when an officer used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Protesters David Leon, Joan Cichon, Tanya Alvarez-Blancarte and Najima Rainey were later arrested.

The 24-year-old Leon, 68-year-old Cichon, and Alvarez-Blancarte, 42, are facing felony charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer. The 39-year-old Rainey is facing a misdemeanor charge of obstructing and failure to identify.

Three TPD officers received minor injuries during the protest.

Investigators from the Office of Professional Standards are looking into exactly what happened between protesters and officers.

