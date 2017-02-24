Eastbound I-10 closed near Red Rock due to crash - Tucson News Now

Eastbound I-10 closed near Red Rock due to crash

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed eastbound Interstate 10, from milepost 227 to one mile east of Red Rock. 

There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes, according to ADOT. Westbound lanes remain open. 

AZ State Troopers are directing traffic eastbound off the highway at milepost 226 in Red Rock, to take the frontage road to Marana Road where they can re-enter I-10 eastbound. 

