Eastbound I-10 closed near Red Rock due to crash

The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed eastbound Interstate 10, from milepost 227 to one mile east of Red Rock.

CLOSED: I-10 EB has been closed at milepost 226 between Casa Grande and Tucson. This is due to a serious crash. #aztraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 25, 2017

There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes, according to ADOT. Westbound lanes remain open.

AZ State Troopers are directing traffic eastbound off the highway at milepost 226 in Red Rock, to take the frontage road to Marana Road where they can re-enter I-10 eastbound.

