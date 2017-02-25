Not a happy homecoming for Roadrunners - Tucson News Now

Not a happy homecoming for Roadrunners

Posted by Damien Alameda, Sports Director
TUCSON, AZ -

Laurent Dauphin scored twice and Christian Fischer added a goal and two assists but it wasn’t enough as the Tucson Roadrunners fell 4-3 to the San Jose Barracuda on Friday night.
 
Dauphin scored his goals in the final seconds of the first and second periods to tie the game at 2-2 after two periods of play.
 
Fischer gave the Roadrunners the lead on a breakaway goal 1:24 into the third period as he beat Troy Groesnick (21 saves) for a 3-2 lead.
 
But the Barracuda came back, tying the game at 4:02 and taking the lead for good at 11:44 when Marcus Sorensen cut in from the right wing of the Roadrunners zone and fired a low wrist shot past Marek Langhamer (23 saves) for the game-winning goal.
 
The same two teams rematch Saturday night, with $1 hot dogs, popcorn and soda for fans.  It’s also Hockey Weekend in America with Tucson-area youth hockey players featured on Saturday.
 
Notes:

  • Tonight’s game was the final regular season debut for a Roadrunners opponent.  The Barracuda were the last team not to have played a game in Tucson this season.
  • San Jose runs its winning streak to 13 straight games with the victory.
  • Christian Fischer’s goal was his team-leading 19th of the season.
  • Adin Hill was recalled to Arizona on emergency conditions prior to the game, so the Roadrunners signed Nathan Schoenfeld as an emergency backup goaltender.
  • The Roadrunners did hold the Barracuda scoreless in five power play chances while going one-for-three for themselves.

David Kelly contributed to this story.

