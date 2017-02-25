Not a happy homecoming for Roadrunners

Laurent Dauphin scored twice and Christian Fischer added a goal and two assists but it wasn’t enough as the Tucson Roadrunners fell 4-3 to the San Jose Barracuda on Friday night.
Dauphin scored his goals in the final seconds of the first and second periods to tie the game at 2-2 after two periods of play.
Fischer gave the Roadrunners the lead on a breakaway goal 1:24 into the third period as he beat Troy Groesnick (21 saves) for a 3-2 lead.
But the Barracuda came back, tying the game at 4:02 and taking the lead for good at 11:44 when Marcus Sorensen cut in from the right wing of the Roadrunners zone and fired a low wrist shot past Marek Langhamer (23 saves) for the game-winning goal.
The same two teams rematch Saturday night, with $1 hot dogs, popcorn and soda for fans. It’s also Hockey Weekend in America with Tucson-area youth hockey players featured on Saturday.
Notes:
Tonight’s game was the final regular season debut for a Roadrunners opponent. The Barracuda were the last team not to have played a game in Tucson this season.
San Jose runs its winning streak to 13 straight games with the victory.
Christian Fischer’s goal was his team-leading 19th of the season.
Adin Hill was recalled to Arizona on emergency conditions prior to the game, so the Roadrunners signed Nathan Schoenfeld as an emergency backup goaltender.
The Roadrunners did hold the Barracuda scoreless in five power play chances while going one-for-three for themselves.
