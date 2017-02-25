Jones' 26 not enough against UCLA

TUCSON, Ariz. – No. 15 UCLA (21-7, 12-5 Pac-12) defeated the Arizona Wildcats (13-15, 4-13 Pac-12) on Friday night in McKale Center by a score of 79-56.

“I felt that we could never get anything going,” head coach Adia Barnes said. “Their size and athleticism really bothered us.”

LaBrittney Jones was a bright spot for the Wildcats as she scored a season-high 26 points and also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. That is her eighth 20-point effort of the season. Jones now averages 18 points per game in her last six games.

“I’ll take it,” Jones said. “But I would like a closer, better and more competitive game from us. We didn’t really execute tonight.”

Dejza James was solid off the bench as well as she scored 11 points and had five rebounds in 28 minutes.

UCLA was efficient from the floor on Friday night as they shot 46% while holding Arizona to 37% shooting. There was a major free throw discrepancy as well as the Bruins were 15-21 from the charity stripe and the Wildcats were just 9-18.

The first quarter was pretty tightly contested in the first quarter as the two teams did not shoot well as they combined to shoot 13-37. The Bruins would take a 17-14 lead into the second quarter and would go on to extend their lead to 36-23 going into halftime after winning the second quarter 19-9.

UCLA outscored the Wildcats 19-15 in the third quarter to take a 55-38 lead into the final period and would finish strong as they won the fourth quarter 24-18 en route to their 21st victory of the season.

Arizona will wrap up their regular season on Sunday as they face the USC Trojans on Senior Day at 2 p.m. MST on the Pac-12 Networks.