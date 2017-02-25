A new side will again be kings of The Desert Diamond Cup

The Desert Diamond Cup has had a different champion in each of its years of existence.

For the sixth consecutive year, the Desert Diamond Cup will feature a new champion.

The Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will clash Saturday night at 6 p.m., as each club look to collect their first piece of silverware in the desert.

The Rapids came close in 2015, reaching the final before falling to Kyle Beckerman and Real Salt Lake on a chilly night in the Old Pueblo.

In the first match, the New England Revolution will face off against the New York Red Bulls at 1 p.m. after the Revs exploded for six goals in their 6-2 win over Sporting Kansas City in the Third Round.

Sporting will play New York City Football Club at 3:30 p.m., who will welcome back David Villa to the pitch after serving a one-game suspension for a red card earned in the Second Round against the Houston Dynamo.

The final day comes on the heels of the last Open Training of Preseason in Tucson Friday morning, as fans are invited to collect picture and autographs of some of their favorite players from the New England Revolution, Sporting Kansas City, Colorado Rapids, and Houston Dynamo.

Saturday, February 25th

New England Revolution vs New York Red Bulls, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Colorado Rapids, 6 p.m.

