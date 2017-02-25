TFD battles fire in downtown Tucson

The fire is located at the corner of 6th Avenue and 7th Street. (source: Evan Schreiber, Tucson News Now)

Crews on the scene of the fire. (source: Evan Schreiber, Tucson News Now.)

Smoke rising from scene of fire in downtown Tucson. (source: Evan Schreiber, Tucson News Now)

A fire at the historic Corbett building in downtown Tucson caused police to block off several streets for several hours Saturday morning.

Joe Gulotta, spokesman for the Tucson Fire Department, said the blaze was reported about 5:45 a.m.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with the Tucson Police Department, said 6th Avenue was closed between Alameda Street and 6th Street was blocked off within an hour.

Firefighters said flames were coming from the roof, and when crews got inside they found an attic fire burning through multiple layers of roofing.

The building is vacant now on the corner of 6th avenue and 7th street. TFD said the fire is hidden between roofing material, and crews are letting it burn a little to get better access.

Gulotta said there is no indication of people living inside.

