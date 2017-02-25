TFD battles fire in downtown Tucson

Authorities are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Tucson man who was found near a trail in the Aspen area.
Tucson police said 24-year-old Xavier Fragoso was shot and killed and another man was injured during an altercation near Park Avenue and East Silverlake.
Summer is just around the corner, and that means summer fuel blends and a spike in gas prices.
Tucson Water reports northbound lanes on Mission Road near Ajo Way are back open after crews repaired a water main break.
The University of Arizona Softball team lost 6-5 to Baylor on Sunday evening at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson.
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
Two Central Texas parents are trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed their daughter five days after she was diagnosed.
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.
One man told WLEX-TV that until police and wildlife officials arrived, he and several other people tried to safely keep the bear away from unsuspecting shoppers.
A 73-year-old Australian fisherman says he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 9-foot great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet.
