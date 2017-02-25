CMU's Dave Heeke named Arizona's new AD

New University of Arizona VP for Athletics Dave Heeke (Source: Dave Heeke Official twitter page)

Dave Heeke has been named the new Vice President for Athletics at the University of Arizona pending Arizona Board of Regents approval of the contract, according to an official release from Arizona Athletics.

Heeke served for the last 11 years as Athletics Director at Central Michigan and takes at Arizona for Greg Byrne who left for the University of Alabama in January.

Excited to come to Tucson and join the Wildcats! It's a true honor & privilege Can't wait to #BearDown https://t.co/GSvhsG1eaH — Dave Heeke (@Dave_Heeke) February 25, 2017

Heeke is a 28-year veteran in college athletics and comes to Arizona having previous experience in the conference. Before his tenure at Central Michigan, Heeke spent 18 years in the Oregon athletics department when the Pacific-12 conference was still the PAC-10, finishing his tenure there as senior associate athletics director/chief of staff.

"I have heard nothing but great things about Dave," said Arizona head softball coach Mike Candrea on Heeke hiring. "He will be a great fit for the University of Arizona and comes well prepared to lead our athletic program!"

Arizona Athletics has not announced yet when Heeke will be officially introduced.

