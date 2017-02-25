HAPPENING NOW: Cochise County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in shooting

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting just outside Sierra Vista after a woman was discovered shot in an abandoned area near a residence on Saturday morning, according to CCSO official Facebook page.

Authorities believe the suspect, 51-year-old Stephen Smith, is still on the loose and urge you to not approach him.

CCSO was responding to a call of a possible domestic violence incident in the 8000 block of Canada, south of Sierra Vista. When Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene they found a 55-year-old woman had been shot.

She was airlifted to a Tucson hospital.

If you have any information about the suspect's whereabouts you are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 432-9500 or by calling 9-1-1.

