Construction set for Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary facility

Saturday was the ground-breaking ceremony with construction expected to begin on Monday. (Source: Tucson News Now)

It's a new beginning for the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary. The shelter held a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday, Feb. 25 for their a facility near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road.

"It's 50 years in the making," said the shelter's development director Lee Bucyk. "The original, first, cage-free, no-kill cat shelter in Arizona is about to embark on its new home."

The new facility will be located at 5278 East 21st Street. Bucyk said construction will begin on Monday, Feb. 27. She said the new center will have more room for a full medical staff to help more cats find happy homes.

"We do have a veterinarian on staff so, we will have the ability to take care of our felines in house rather than take them out of house."

Construction is anticipated to last about six months. Right now, the shelter is caring for 160 cats. Bucyk said the new facility will help take in a lot more cats from Pinal, Pima and Maricopa Counties, and even help with the recent cat hoarding cases Tucson has seen.

"We've taken some of the recent hoarding cats from and provided them with good homes," she said. "As a matter of fact, last week, I think we took about seven or eight of the cats and we've adopted out all of them, except for one of them. So, it's been a great, great thing."

The group raised more than $1,000,000 for this new facility.

