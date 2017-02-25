Candlelight vigil for teen hit and killed by car in Tucson

On Saturday night family and friends came together to remember and celebrate the life of a teenage girl who was hit and killed by a car on Tucson’s South side.



Dozens of family and friends of 14 year-old Tila Rodriguez held candles that flickered against the night as they shared memories, read poems and sang songs in her honor.

Her Aunt Sasha put candles in bags to spell out her name. Her family said she was a free-spirit, a funny and caring young woman who loved to skateboard and draw and paint.

On the night of February 5, Tucson Police say Rodriguez was hit by a car while riding her skateboard on 36th near Kino Parkway. She was rushed to the hospital but over the next few weeks her condition got worse. She was taken off life support. Tucson News Now talked with her relatives and friends.



Tila’s uncle, Peter Rodriguez, said he stayed by her hospital bed.

“Since the night it happened. I stayed there to the end. I stayed there every night. I really loved her,” Rodriguez said. “She was a very spunky, out-going young, energetic – loved to skateboard and loved music.”



“She was like my little sister. She was always there for me. She was an amazing person, so caring. She did everything she could to make everyone happy,”



Tila’s friend Ara Celiceja said it hurt.

"To this day it still hurts. I was in denial for the first couple days. I still can’t accept the fact that she’s gone.”



“Look at this tragedy that happened and we don’t want anymore, please, please be careful,” a relative said at the vigil.



That’s the message Tila’s family wants to get out. They urge everyone on bikes, skateboards and driving cars to look twice and always use a cross walk.



The family has set up a go fund me page to help with funeral arrangements. Click here for more information.

