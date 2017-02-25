Candlelight vigil for teen hit and killed by car in Tucson

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Crews are working to rescue a dehydrated hiker at Seven Falls Monday afternoon.
A woman is pleading with the Tucson community to help find the man responsible for killing her parents in a hit-and-run crash.
Local volunteer and World War II Navy veteran Helen Anderson Glass wants to remind the community how Memorial Day should be observed.
While there were many traditional events throughout Tucson to remember the fallen vets on Memorial Day, one took a different tact.
The man fought against the would-be robber, holding her for several minutes until deputies arrived.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.
Investigators have arrested a 24-year-old man who they say choked a 14-year-old girl after she refused to have sex with him.
The woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville hospital and raising her as her own in Walterboro is expected in a Florida court for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.
The identities of the victims, as well as the conditions of those who survived, were not immediately available.
