Arizona Baseball's bats stay hot as Cats start 7-0

The Arizona Wildcats pounded out 15 hits and scored at least three runs in an inning three times Saturday afternoon in a 12-3 win over McNeese State in front of 2,966 fans at Hi Corbett Field.



The Wildcats had six players register multi-hit games and had five extra-base hits in the victory. The win moves Arizona to 7-0 on the young season, the program's best start since the 2007 team started 9-0.



Rio Gomez went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, two runs, and striking out five. He didn't issue a walk and moved to 2-0 on the season and 7-0 for his career.



At the plate, Mitchell Morimoto, Cal Stevenson, Jared Oliva, JJ Matijevic, Nick Quintana and Cesar Salazar all had two-hit games.

Quintana is now 14 for 26 on the season with six doubles after a 2 for 4 game Saturday afternoon.



Through seven games, Arizona is hitting .376 as a team and has scored 78 runs.

The Cats will look to keep the bats hot Sunday in the series finale against the Cowboys. First pitch at Hi Corbett is set for noon.

