Dynamo win DDC '17

Romell Quioto scored a pair of goal Saturday night as the Houston Dynamo finished what they started, winning the 2017 Desert Diamond Cup 2-0 over the Colorado Rapids at Kino North Stadium.

Quioto was awarded the Golden Boot (most goals scored in the tournament) as well as named the DDC’s Most Valuable Player.

The Dynamo had three wins and one tie in the four-match event.

In the third place match, New York City FC beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on a header goal by David Villa.

The fifth place match went to the New England Revolution 2-0 over the New York Red Bulls.

