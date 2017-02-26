The ice in Tucson can't cool the Barracuda

Tucson lost Saturday night for the 13th time in 15 games (Photo courtesy: Tucson Roadrunners).

Timo Meier scored 1:46 into overtime to give the San Jose Barracuda a 4-3 win in overtime against the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night.

It was the 14th straight win for San Jose as they swept the weekend series.

Mitch Moroz opened the scoring 2:19 into the second period with an unassisted goal before Marcus Sorensen scored twice to put the Barracuda up 2-1 after 40 minutes.

In the third period, the Roadrunners would knot the game thanks to Kyle Wood’s power play goal at 3:34 followed by Laurent Dauphin’s 12th of the season at 5:45 to give Tucson the lead.

San Jose fought back to tie the game at 17:56 on Nikolay Goldobin’s 15th of the year and won it in overtime on Meier’s three-on-three marker.

Tucson is back in action this Tuesday night against the San Diego Gulls at 7:05 p.m

Notes:

Kyle Wood’s eight power play goals and 21 power play assists leads all AHL rookies.

Chris Mueller now has 34 assists on the season, placing him third in the league in that category.

Tucson’s next game is the final rescheduled contest from November against San Diego this Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.

Tucson finished the evening 1-for-3 on the power play while holding San Jose to just 1-for-6 with the man advantage.

David Kelly contributed to this story.