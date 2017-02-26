The ice in Tucson can't cool the Barracuda

Tucson lost Saturday night for the 13th time in 15 games (Photo courtesy: Tucson Roadrunners). TUCSON, AZ -
Timo Meier scored 1:46 into overtime to give the San Jose Barracuda a 4-3 win in overtime against the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night.
It was the 14th straight win for San Jose as they swept the weekend series.
Mitch Moroz opened the scoring 2:19 into the second period with an unassisted goal before Marcus Sorensen scored twice to put the Barracuda up 2-1 after 40 minutes.
In the third period, the Roadrunners would knot the game thanks to Kyle Wood’s power play goal at 3:34 followed by Laurent Dauphin’s 12th of the season at 5:45 to give Tucson the lead.
San Jose fought back to tie the game at 17:56 on Nikolay Goldobin’s 15th of the year and won it in overtime on Meier’s three-on-three marker.
Tucson is back in action this Tuesday night against the San Diego Gulls at 7:05 p.m
Notes:
- Kyle Wood’s eight power play goals and 21 power play assists leads all AHL rookies.
- Chris Mueller now has 34 assists on the season, placing him third in the league in that category.
- Tucson’s next game is the final rescheduled contest from November against San Diego this Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.
- Tucson finished the evening 1-for-3 on the power play while holding San Jose to just 1-for-6 with the man advantage.
David Kelly contributed to this story.