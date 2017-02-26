Top-ranked Noles hand first loss to Arizona Softball

Arizona split its final day of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Saturday, defeating LIU Brooklyn 21-2 in five innings before falling in a pitchers' duel to top-ranked Florida State, 1-0.

The Wildcats finished the Mary Nutter 4-1 and head into the fourth weekend of the season 15-1 on the year.



In a top-10 matchup between two of the nation's top pitchers, lefties Danielle O'Toole and the Seminoles’ Meghan King did not disappoint.



Arizona outhit Florida State in the game, 5-3, but stranded nine runners on base, including the tying run at second in the seventh inning.



O'Toole dazzled, striking out eight batters and faced just five over the minimum, allowing three hits and two walks.



The only run allowed by O'Toole in the game came in the third inning when Morgan Klaveman drew a one out walk and stole second with two down. Jessica Warren hit a grounder up the middle. The UA second baseman, Reyna Carranco, fielded the ball and threw to first, but no one covered the base, allowing Klaveman to score from second base.



It was hard-luck loss for O'Toole, who fell to 8-1 on the season.



Arizona's offense had base runners in six of the seven innings, including runners in scoring position in four, but the timely hit eluded the Wildcats.

