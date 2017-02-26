UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopened near San Simon - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopened near San Simon

Interstate 10 has reopened in both directions near San Simon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A multiple-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and blowing dust led to the closures.

