UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopened near San Simon

Interstate 10 has reopened in both directions near San Simon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A multiple-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and blowing dust led to the closures.

Once cleanup is done and the interstate is open, speed restrictions will be in place. Drive carefully! #dpsnews pic.twitter.com/5VldVdpcpf — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 26, 2017

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.