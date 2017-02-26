Blowing Dust Advisory in effect for stretch of Interstate 10

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory, which is in effect until 4:30 p.m. this afternoon, according to its official twitter account.

NWS Tucson said the advisory is for Interstate 10 from New Mexico state line to Willcox.

