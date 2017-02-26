Blowing Dust Advisory in effect for stretch of Interstate 10

The Pima County Attorney's Office confirms 66-year-old William Delgado Beltran of Tucson has been convicted of molesting children.
The fire is contained and residents are being allowed to return home at this time.
It's a tradition for the LDS Church to offer public tours of their sacred temples when they open for the first time or go through a major renovation. Those renovations happen every forty to seventy years meaning this will be the only public offering for decades.
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care Services (SAVAHCS) is working to provide transportation to eligible veterans, after a contract dispute that is happening between the Department of Labor and LMC.
According to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman with the Tucson Police Department, investigators believe today's incident is related to the homicide in the same area Sunday morning.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
The image of Griffin holding a replica of President Donald Trump’s bloodied head has drawn criticism.
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.
Police are investigating a brutal fight at a Tigerland bar near LSU that included injured people being kicked in the head while already on the ground.
A man investigating working conditions at a company that makes Ivanka Trump brand shoes has been arrested and two more are missing, the arrested man's wife and an advocacy group say.
One inmate is dead and two others are in custody after a stabbing at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
A Marion County Deputy was injured Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop.
