Kurt Busch took the lead on the final lap Sunday to win the 59th annual Daytona 500 at Dayton (FL) International Speedway.

It is Busch's first win at Daytona and his 29th win all-time on the NASCAR Cup circuit. He is a former student at the University of Arizona who spoke to the Wildcats football win Mike Stoops was head coach in 2008.

The final lap was the only lap that Busch led all day.

The top five in Sunday's race were:

Kurt Busch Ryan Blaney AJ Allmendinger Aric Almirola Paul Menard

Multiple crashes ended the day early for the likes of seven-time champion and defending Cup series champion Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr.,Matt Kenseth, Kyle Busch, Danica Patrick, Jamie McMurray and Brad Keselowski.

