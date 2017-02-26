Tucson Rodeo sells out in final weekend - Tucson News Now

Tucson Rodeo sells out in final weekend

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
Connect
Tickets to the Tucson Rodeo in its final weekend (Source: Tucson News Now). Tickets to the Tucson Rodeo in its final weekend (Source: Tucson News Now).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Despite slightly lower total attendance numbers compared to last year, organizers tell Tucson News Now the annual La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo did well.

Rodeo spokeswoman Joan Leiss estimated early numbers show about there were 4,000 people less than last year.

Jose Calderon, the rodeo chairman, said the rainy weather opening weekend kept some fans away. There were plenty of empty seats.

“The first weekend did take a big impact on us, but the last four days starting from the parade day we really did well,” said Calderon. “We caught up I think, and I think we had a fantastic year.”
 
He doesn’t think the lower attendance numbers impacted surrounding businesses.

“You’ve got hotels, restaurants, and everything else. We have people from all over the country and the world coming to see our rodeo,” explained Calderon.

He estimated the rodeo can have an economic impact of $17 to $20 million. Tickets sold out the last two days of the Tucson Rodeo.                

Vendors agreed closing weekend was much stronger than opening weekend.  
 
“(Sales) were a little down because of the rain last weekend, but otherwise this weekend has been great,” said Theresa Weldon, owner of Youneek Boutique. The 2017 rodeo marks her fifth year selling fashionable cowgirl clothes at the event.
 
This was Haley Smith of Haley Faith Boutique’s first year selling at the rodeo. She told Tucson News Now the weather worked to her advantage.

“It was super rainy and we were holding down the tent, but it kinda helped us out because people were buying hats and that was great,” she said.

Organizers said the Tucson Rodeo draws an average of more than 50,000 people over the nine-day event.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Former AZ child welfare worker convicted of molesting children

    Former AZ child welfare worker convicted of molesting children

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 1:10 AM EDT2017-05-31 05:10:13 GMT
    William Delgado Beltran (Source: Tucson Police Department)William Delgado Beltran (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    The Pima County Attorney's Office confirms 66-year-old William Delgado Beltran of Tucson has been convicted of molesting children. 

    The Pima County Attorney's Office confirms 66-year-old William Delgado Beltran of Tucson has been convicted of molesting children. 

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Forward progress stopped, evacuees allowed back into homes

    UPDATE: Forward progress stopped, evacuees allowed back into homes

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 12:59 AM EDT2017-05-31 04:59:37 GMT

    The fire is contained and residents are being allowed to return home at this time.

    The fire is contained and residents are being allowed to return home at this time.

  • Tucson's Melting Pot closes its doors for good

    Tucson's Melting Pot closes its doors for good

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 12:41 AM EDT2017-05-31 04:41:46 GMT
    (Source: The Melting Pot)(Source: The Melting Pot)

    While there are no plans for the restaurant to return to the La Cholla location, according to the news release, the franchisee is looking for a new site in Tucson, to 'better serve the market and bring The Melting Pot's exciting new store concept to the marketplace.'

    While there are no plans for the restaurant to return to the La Cholla location, according to the news release, the franchisee is looking for a new site in Tucson, to 'better serve the market and bring The Melting Pot's exciting new store concept to the marketplace.'

    •   
Powered by Frankly