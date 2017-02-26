Tucson Rodeo sells out in final weekend

Despite slightly lower total attendance numbers compared to last year, organizers tell Tucson News Now the annual La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo did well.



Rodeo spokeswoman Joan Leiss estimated early numbers show about there were 4,000 people less than last year.



Jose Calderon, the rodeo chairman, said the rainy weather opening weekend kept some fans away. There were plenty of empty seats.



“The first weekend did take a big impact on us, but the last four days starting from the parade day we really did well,” said Calderon. “We caught up I think, and I think we had a fantastic year.”



He doesn’t think the lower attendance numbers impacted surrounding businesses.



“You’ve got hotels, restaurants, and everything else. We have people from all over the country and the world coming to see our rodeo,” explained Calderon.



He estimated the rodeo can have an economic impact of $17 to $20 million. Tickets sold out the last two days of the Tucson Rodeo.



Vendors agreed closing weekend was much stronger than opening weekend.



“(Sales) were a little down because of the rain last weekend, but otherwise this weekend has been great,” said Theresa Weldon, owner of Youneek Boutique. The 2017 rodeo marks her fifth year selling fashionable cowgirl clothes at the event.



This was Haley Smith of Haley Faith Boutique’s first year selling at the rodeo. She told Tucson News Now the weather worked to her advantage.

“It was super rainy and we were holding down the tent, but it kinda helped us out because people were buying hats and that was great,” she said.



Organizers said the Tucson Rodeo draws an average of more than 50,000 people over the nine-day event.

