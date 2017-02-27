Arizona sends off seniors with a 67-62 win over USC

The Arizona Wildcats honored the seniors with a win on senior day over the USC Trojans by a score of 67-62 on Sunday afternoon in McKale Center.



LaBrittney Jones is now 12th all-time in Arizona history with 1,240 points after scoring 18 points today. She also added in seven rebounds and a set a new career-high with seven blocks.



Dejza James started for the first time this season and recorded her second career double-double as she scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Breanna Workman also recorded a double-double as she scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds.



Malena Washington got off to a blazing start as she scored 11 first-quarter points and would end up finishing the game with 14 points.

Lauren Evans did a little bit of everything as she scored four points, had five rebounds and dished out four assists.



The five seniors of Jones, James, Evans, Workman and Washington scored all but five of Arizona's points.

Five conference victories is the most Arizona (14-15, 5-13 Pac-12) has accumulated in Pac-12 history. The last time they won more than five conference games was when they won 10 Pac-10 games back in 2011.

Minyon Moore led USC Trojans (14-15, 5-13 Pac-12) with 21 points.



With that, the Wildcats have wrapped up and will head to the Pac-12 Tournament next week, which is held in Seattle, Wash. Arizona will face the Oregon Ducks in the 6/11 matchup on Thursday, Mar. 2 at 9:30 p.m. MST.

