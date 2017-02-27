Oliva homers and drives in five; Cats start 8-0

The Arizona Wildcats erased a deficit for the fourth straight game and topped McNeese State 12-5 Sunday afternoon to complete a four-game sweep of the Cowboys at Hi Corbett Field. The game was called after the top of the eighth because of a Sunday travel curfew.



The Cats had 12 hits and now have scored 90 runs during their 8-0 start. The Cats have 40 extra-base hits and opponents have an 11.23 ERA facing Arizona this season.

Sunday, Jared Oliva led the way, going 3 for 5 with two doubles, a three-run home run and five RBI. The junior is hitting .457 on the season with a team-high 10 extra-base hits.

JJ Matijevic, Mitchell Morimoto and Cesar Salazar all had two hits Sunday and are all batting better than .423 this season.



Cameron Ming tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to earn his second win of the season.



The Cats will now host Korean professional team NC Dinos in an exhibition matchup Tuesday at Hi Corbett. First pitch is at 3 p.m.

