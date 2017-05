It all looked so good last season.

Max Domi and Anthony Duclair were going to be the face the Arizona Coyotes' NHL rebirth.

The two combined for 38 goals and were second and fourth on the team in points.

Less than a year later Domi is 6th on the team in points and Duclair, after managing just three goals in 41 games, is in the minor leagues and rumored to be on the trade block.

Duclair has just one goal and eight points in the fifteen games he’s played since his demotion to the Tucson Roadrunners.

Our David Kelly chatted with Tucson head coach Mark Lamb about what he’s seen from the 21-year old forward since he arrived in the American Hockey League.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.