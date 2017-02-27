TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Delectables on Fourth, a popular local restaurant and caterer, announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors on June 30.
Many of you voted to approve a sale tax increase earlier this month that is supposed to repair Tucson's roads. So where's the money going?
The Pima County Attorney's Office confirms 66-year-old William Delgado Beltran of Tucson has been convicted of molesting children.
The fire is contained and residents are being allowed to return home at this time.
The franchisee is looking for a new site in Tucson, to "better serve the market and bring The Melting Pot's exciting new store concept to the marketplace."
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.
Deputies were called to a Marrero home Tuesday about a missing 1-year-old boy.
Google Trends released a list on Twitter of America's most misspelled words Tuesday, in recognition of this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. It listed the word most searched for "how to spell" in each state.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
The head football coach at Conway High School is on administrative leave with pay following an incident at the school, according to district officials.
The apparent typo became a hashtag that trended at No. 1 worldwide on Twitter in the early hours Wednesday.
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
