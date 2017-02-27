TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

New University of Arizona VP for Arizona Athletics Dave Heeke (Source: Dave Heeke official Twitter)

Bill Paxton (left) and Sam Elliott (right) on the set of Tombstone in 1993. (Source: Old Tucson Studios)

Protesters claim Tucson police used excessive force when a peaceful protest turned violent earlier this month. (Source: Tucson News Now)

TOP STORIES

1. PROTESTERS SAY TPD BODY CAM SHOWS 'EXCESSIVE FORCE'

A group of people are speaking out about the body cam video that captures the tense moments between protesters and police during an immigration rally in downtown Tucson earlier this month.

Four people were arrested on Thursday, Feb. 16, during the "A Day Without Immigrants" protest along Congress Street.

The protest started off peaceful and organizers said about 100 people took part in the event. Some of the protesters claim the body cam videos shows officers from the Tucson Police Department using excessive force.

Protester: "Extreme violence in a matter of seconds.” **EXCLUSIVE** body cam footage you'll only see on @TucsonNewsNow #Tucson pic.twitter.com/OgntiizpdF — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) February 27, 2017

WATCH those videos here: http://bit.ly/2l2Zi8E

2. OLD TUCSON REMEMBERS LATE BILL PAXTON

Old Tucson Studios is remembering the late Bill Paxton, who died over the weekend from complications due to surgery. http://bit.ly/2mC1hwO

Entertainment Director Rob Jensen sat in his office Sunday scrolling through the archives, remembering his time when the "Tombstone" film crew took over in 1993.

It was a year when Jensen was a fellow actor in the various productions at the theme park.

“Bill and Sam Elliott in particular, any time they had an opportunity, they would walk away from the set, up to the ropes, to say hi to people," Jensen said, talking about how Old Tucson remains open to the public even as films are in production. "They would shake hands and take photos. Just really, really down to earth.”

Jensen says "Tombstone" was one of the last big blockbusters to come out of the studio.

3. DAVE HEEKE NAMED VICE PRESIDENT FOR ARIZONA ATHLETICS

Dave Heeke has been named the new vice president for Arizona Athletics at the University of Arizona, pending Arizona Board of Regents approval of the contract, according to a news release. http://bit.ly/2mlT5Fa

Excited to come to Tucson and join the Wildcats! It's a true honor & privilege Can't wait to #BearDown https://t.co/GSvhsG1eaH — Dave Heeke (@Dave_Heeke) February 25, 2017

Heeke served for the last 11 years as Athletics Director at Central Michigan.

He'll replace Greg Byrne, who left for the University of Alabama in January.

HAPPENING TODAY

Construction is set to begin on a new no-kill shelter for cats.

The new Hermitage Cat Shelter and Sanctuary will be built near 22nd and Craycroft.

There will be more room and a full medical staff to help more cats find good homes.

Find out more about Heritage HERE: http://bit.ly/2lqrKNO

