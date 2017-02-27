UPDATE: Rock slides cleared from road to Mt. Lemmon

Pima County deputies say the rock slides that were blocking a portion of the Catalina Highway on Monday morning, Feb. 27, have been cleared.

Driving down Mt. Lemmon - just passed road crews finishing cleaning up one of rock slides from this morning. Road open #Tucson pic.twitter.com/ZCfkf37dxr — Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) February 27, 2017

There were two rock slides on the road to Mount Lemmon - one at mile 13.5 and one at mile 18 - according to a news release.

The road was not closed, but deputies warned drivers to be cautious.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.