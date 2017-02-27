No injuries in crash involving school bus carrying children

Four students were on board the bus at the time of the crash. They were not hurt, and boarded a second bus, which took them to Cross Middle School. (Source: KOLD News 13)

No children were injured in a crash involving a school bus and multiple vehicles on Tucson's northwest side on Monday morning, Feb. 27.

The bus was carrying four students headed to Cross Middle School, 1000 W. Chapala Drive.

The collision happened near the intersection of North La Canada Drive and West Magee Road. All lanes have reopened, and traffic is flowing normally.

#UPDATE: all lanes back open. Kids on their way to school. No issues out here @TucsonNewsNow #tucson @SashaLoftis — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) February 27, 2017

