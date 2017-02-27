Sierra Vista police arrest Huachuca City man for burglary

Sierra Vista police arrested a Huachuca City man in connection with a burglary of a hotel room.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 28-year-old Jason Howe was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail on Friday, Feb. 24. Howe faces a charge of second-degree burglary.

Police were investigating the burglary at a hotel in the 200 block of Carroll Drive earlier that morning. After speaking with residents who were staying near the victim's room, police recovered some stolen property.

Police say anyone with information regarding other possible suspects should call SVPD Detective Sgt. Sean Brownson at (520) 452-7500.

