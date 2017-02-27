UPDATE: All clear given at midtown schools end after toy gun fou - Tucson News Now

breaking

UPDATE: All clear given at midtown schools end after toy gun found

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The all clear was given around 11:40 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, after two midtown schools were locked down due to a "possible armed person" in the area.

The University of Arizona Police Department sent an alert warning people about the person around 10:50 a.m.

According to the UAlert, the person was reported in the area of North Tyndall to North Second avenues and East Sixth to East Eighth streets.

At 11:40 a.m., the UAPD sent an update to say police had cleared the area. The suspect was not found, but a toy gun was recovered from the scene.

Tucson High Magnet School, 400 N. Second Ave., and Roskruge Bilingual K-8, 501 E. Sixth St., were locked down for about an hour.

Police were looking for a white man with tattoos on his arms and hair line. He was wearing a blue jeans T-shirt and black jacket. He was seen near North Euclid Avenue and East Seventh Street.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Tucson man sentenced to 37 months for stabbing

    Tucson man sentenced to 37 months for stabbing

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-05-31 22:00:11 GMT
    (Source: Twitter)(Source: Twitter)

    34-year-old Mario Salvador Remigio was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a stabbing on the Pascua Yaqui reservation. Remigio had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.

    34-year-old Mario Salvador Remigio was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a stabbing on the Pascua Yaqui reservation. Remigio had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.

  • Sierra Vista police searching for man convicted of drug charges

    Sierra Vista police searching for man convicted of drug charges

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:45:28 GMT
    Carl Christopher Butler Sr. (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department)Carl Christopher Butler Sr. (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department)

    According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department Carl Christopher Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of several drug related charges. 

    According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department Carl Christopher Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of several drug related charges. 

  • Former AZ child welfare worker convicted of molesting children

    Former AZ child welfare worker convicted of molesting children

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 12:02 PM EDT2017-05-31 16:02:07 GMT
    William Delgado Beltran (Source: Tucson Police Department)William Delgado Beltran (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    The Pima County Attorney's Office confirms 66-year-old William Delgado Beltran of Tucson has been convicted of molesting children. 

    The Pima County Attorney's Office confirms 66-year-old William Delgado Beltran of Tucson has been convicted of molesting children. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly