UPDATE: All clear given at midtown schools end after toy gun found

The all clear was given around 11:40 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, after two midtown schools were locked down due to a "possible armed person" in the area.

The University of Arizona Police Department sent an alert warning people about the person around 10:50 a.m.

According to the UAlert, the person was reported in the area of North Tyndall to North Second avenues and East Sixth to East Eighth streets.

At 11:40 a.m., the UAPD sent an update to say police had cleared the area. The suspect was not found, but a toy gun was recovered from the scene.

Tucson High Magnet School, 400 N. Second Ave., and Roskruge Bilingual K-8, 501 E. Sixth St., were locked down for about an hour.

Police were looking for a white man with tattoos on his arms and hair line. He was wearing a blue jeans T-shirt and black jacket. He was seen near North Euclid Avenue and East Seventh Street.

Police have cleared the area. Suspect not located but a toy gun was recovered. No threat to the public. This is an all clear — UofAZPolice (@UofAZPolice) February 27, 2017

