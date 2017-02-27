Tucson couple create unique way to save your child's art, schoolwork

From the fridge to a forgotten drawer. This is a struggle every parent goes through, what to do with all you child's precious art and schoolwork?

One Tucson couple has a unique solution. Peter and Robyn Pomonis, founders of 4ever Bound, tell us about a personalized book that can hold your child's memories all in one place.

Books are $49.95 and you can get more information at https://4everbound.com/.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.