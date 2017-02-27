I-10 reopens between San Simon, Lordsburg - Tucson News Now

breaking

I-10 reopens between San Simon, Lordsburg

By Craig Reck, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
I-10 is closed between milepost 376 and Lordsburg, NM. US 191 and US 70 can be used as detour. (Source: KOLD News 13) I-10 is closed between milepost 376 and Lordsburg, NM. US 191 and US 70 can be used as detour. (Source: KOLD News 13)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 10 near San Simon in Cochise County, after windy conditions and blowing dust earlier led to a closure on Monday, Feb. 27.

This was the second straight day the highway was closed because of blowing dust.

According to the ADOT, I-10 was closed in both directions between milepost 376 in Arizona and Lordsburg, NM.

Eastbound drivers were detoured nearly 100 miles off the interstate, to Lordsburg. 

The area is prone to poor visibility due to blowing dust, and last year was the scene of crashes that destroyed an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper's car on April 28. There were no serious injuries in the collisions that day.

READ MORE: Trooper thankful to be alive after horrific crash on I-10

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality said the source of dust in Sunday's I-10 closure and crashes was the same farm that was at the heart of last year's dust issues.

READ MORE: Landowner could face penalties for I-10 blowing dust problems

When it comes to the owner of Turner Farm paying for the state resources to combat the dust or for fines association with inaction on his part, department spokeswoman Caroline Oppelman said The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is still pursing formal enforcement.

She said all the agency's involved in the situation are focused on public safety.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly