I-10 reopens between San Simon, Lordsburg

On Wednesday, May 31, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Jayden Glomb, the Vail teen who was found dead earlier this month.
When TFD crews arrived on scene they found one house with visible flames and spreading to a home nearby. An additional alarm was called when firefighters saw the second home on fire as well.
34-year-old Mario Salvador Remigio was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a stabbing on the Pascua Yaqui reservation. Remigio had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department Carl Christopher Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of several drug related charges.
Delectables on Fourth, a popular local restaurant and caterer, announced Tuesday that it will be closing its doors on June 30.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.
An Autauga County man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after the sheriff’s office acted on a tip and seized his tablet.
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.
