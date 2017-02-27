UA signee Johnson first openly gay player in major college football

The Cats take on Sam Houston State on Friday, June 2. The game is at 4 p.m. Arizona time.
The University of Arizona Softball team lost 6-5 to Baylor on Sunday evening at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson.
Bailey Roth, Sage Watson and Lisanne Hagens take Pac-12 Championship performance into the West Regionals in Austin, Texas.
The 2nd seed Cats will host Baylor in the Super Regionals.
Rawle Alkins announced today that he will return to UA Basketball for a his sophomore season.
