UA signee Johnson first openly gay player in major college football

University of Arizona signee My-King Johnson will make history before stepping on the playing field.

According to ESPN, Johnson will become the first active openly gay scholarship player in major college football.

Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end from Tempe, told the Arizona Daily Star he opened to defensive line coach Vincent Amey during the recruiting process.

ESPN said the 17-year-old Johnson came out to his friends and family five years ago.

Michael Sams, who played at Missouri, made news in February 2014 when he came out. Sams' announcement was made after his college playing career was over.

I'm just here to play football. — My-King Johnson (@kingj9943) February 25, 2017

