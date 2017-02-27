Neighbors fed up over illegal dumping in alley - Tucson News Now

Neighbors fed up over illegal dumping in alley

By Kristin Haubrich, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Neighbors living near Glenn and Columbus in Tucson are fed up about illegal dumping happening in an alley by their homes. 
 
“It’s frustrating and you get really angry because it impacts everybody,” Russ Rumsey said.
 
Russ Rumsey was angered to see someone dumped construction material all over the alley.

“It was completely blocking the alley. Trash collection could not make it through. So he got this far and had to back up,” Rumsey said.

After numerous neighbors filed complaints with the City of Tucson about this illegal dumping, a crew came out on Monday, but instead of removing it, the debris was pushed to the side of the alley. Clayton Abernathy came home from work to find the trash was now on his easement.
 
“The city comes to clean it up but just pushes it on the side of my property. Anything that’s there is my responsibility so what the city did was make it my responsibility,” Clayton Abernathy said. 
 
Tucson News Now took this concern to Cristina Polsgrove with the City of Tucson’s Code Enforcement. 

“Technically the property owners are responsible for the property that abuts theirs. In the case of an alley, it’s from their property line from the middle of the alley so legally that’s resident’s responsibility to maintain,” Polsgrove said. 

But Polsgrove said in this case the City has decided to open a work order and haul away the material. She said the city moved the trash to the side just temporarily, and that they will be coming back on Tuesday to clean it up completely.

Neighbors are hopeful the problem will be resolved soon. 

“I’ll believe that when I see it at this point. I hope that’s the case,” Rumsey said. 

Illegal dumping is a criminal offense with steep penalties. If you see illegal dumping in your neighborhood you can file a report HERE
 
You can also call 520-791-5843, Monday-Friday from 9:30 AM - 4 PM.

