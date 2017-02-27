Churches offer Ashes-To-Go for Lent

St. James United Methodist Church is once again offering Ashes-To-Go for the beginning of Lent on Wednesday, March 1, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the church. St. James is located at 3255 N. Campbell Avenue. There will be directional signs, and canopies.

Ashes-To-Go is a "contemporary moment of grace and recognition that draws on centuries of tradition and worship. It’s about getting out of the walls of the church and into lives of people in the community," according to a St. James United Methodist Church news release.

More than 400 people take advantage of this drive-thru service each year to receive their small cross marked with ash, words of grace, and a cup of coffee.

Regular Ash Wednesday Services will be held in the church at 6 p.m.

St. Philip's In The Hills Episcopal Church (4440 N Campbell Ave; Tucson, AZ 85718)

In addition to four Ash Wednesday services at the church, the “Ash Mob” from St. Philip’s will be administering “Ashes To Go” at various locations around town:

Raging Sage Coffee House on Campbell (8–10 a.m.)

Starbucks at Campbell & River (8–10 a.m.)

The Rillito path behind Trader Joe's on Campbell (9–11 a.m.)

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.