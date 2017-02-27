Eastbound I-10 near Kino back open

Eastbound I-10 back open again at Kino, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

I-10 Eastbound at Kino in #Tucson: All lanes have reopened. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 28, 2017

An earlier crash had traffic backed up to the I-10/I-19 interchange.

Backup starts at 22nd: I-10 Eastbound at Kino in #Tucson: A crash is blocking the right lane. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 27, 2017

