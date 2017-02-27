Investigation ongoing into TPD officers' actions during protest

On Wednesday, May 31, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Jayden Glomb, the Vail teen who was found dead earlier this month.
On Wednesday, May 31, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Jayden Glomb, the Vail teen who was found dead earlier this month.
At least 14 Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in southern Arizona have been caught up in a hack of the company's credit card payment system.
At least 14 Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in southern Arizona have been caught up in a hack of the company's credit card payment system.
A Phoenix man faces animal cruelty charges after four dead dogs were found in a dumpster Phoenix police say Troy Sauvageau was arrested on May 31.
A Phoenix man faces animal cruelty charges after four dead dogs were found in a dumpster Phoenix police say Troy Sauvageau was arrested on May 31.
34-year-old Mario Salvador Remigio was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a stabbing on the Pascua Yaqui reservation. Remigio had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.
34-year-old Mario Salvador Remigio was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a stabbing on the Pascua Yaqui reservation. Remigio had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department Carl Christopher Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of several drug related charges.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department Carl Christopher Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of several drug related charges.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.
Fiona may not be ready for public appearances, but FOX19 NOW got a sneak peek after the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden closed Wednesday night.
Fiona may not be ready for public appearances, but FOX19 NOW got a sneak peek after the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden closed Wednesday night.
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.
A trip above the storm path reveals debris, wood, brick, and metal, all waiting to be picked up still.
A trip above the storm path reveals debris, wood, brick, and metal, all waiting to be picked up still.