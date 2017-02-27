Investigation ongoing into TPD officers' actions during protest

The investigation into the actions of several Tucson police officers during a protest earlier this month is still ongoing.

The Tucson Police Department on Monday, Feb. 27, said no officers have been placed on administrative leave.

The Office of Professional Standards is looking into exactly what happened when four people were arrested during the "Day Without Immigrants" protest along Congress Street on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The protest started off peaceful and organizers said about 100 people took part in the event.

Some of the protesters claim body cam videos, which can be viewed HERE and HERE, show TPD officers using excessive force.

In the videos, officers are heard telling the protesters to get off the road and back to the sidewalk multiple times.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the TPD, said an officer was hit in the back by someone in the crowd and when officers tried to arrest that person, the crowd moved in and an officer used pepper spray to disperse them.

The protesters said they were trying to follow the officer’s commands but they say things turned violent within seconds.

TPD Chief Chris Magnus has said they will investigate any and all complaints filed with the department.

