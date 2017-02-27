Armed juvenile detained near Tucson-area school

An armed juvenile was taken into custody Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a Tucson-area high school, authorities said.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said it happened at Palo Verde High around 3:30 p.m.

Bay said the juvenile had a gun holstered on his hip. No one was injured and no shots were fired, according to Bay.

The juvenile will likely face charges and it is unclear if he is a student at the school.

Bay said Palo Verde High was not locked down as most of the students were gone for the day and officers were able to locate the juvenile quickly.

Letter from the Principal of Palo Verde High School to parents, emailed after Monday's incident with a student and a weapon:

Good evening Parents and Guardians this is Principal Brock,

I wanted to let you know about an incident involving Tucson Police in our student parking lot this afternoon at dismissal. A student was apprehended on campus with a weapon. The details of this incident are still under investigation. The administration is working with Tucson Police regarding this serious matter. No one was injured, and there were no threats directed at students or staff.

Student safety is our number one priority. Please know that we take this incident very seriously and are following policies and procedures to ensure our campus is safe. As always, please contact me if you have any questions.

Thank you,

Eric Brock

