Armed juvenile detained near Tucson-area school

On Wednesday, May 31, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Jayden Glomb, the Vail teen who was found dead earlier this month.
At least 14 Chipotle Mexican Grill locations in southern Arizona have been caught up in a hack of the company's credit card payment system.
A Phoenix man faces animal cruelty charges after four dead dogs were found in a dumpster Phoenix police say Troy Sauvageau was arrested on May 31.
34-year-old Mario Salvador Remigio was sentenced to 37 months in prison for a stabbing on the Pascua Yaqui reservation. Remigio had pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department Carl Christopher Butler was not present during a week-long jury trial that concluded on Thursday, May 25 in which he was found guilty of several drug related charges.
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.
Willie Corey Godbolt, the man accused of killing 8 people, including a Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy, in a weekend shooting has a lengthy criminal history.
