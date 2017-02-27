Belly fat could be more dangerous than being overweight in post-menopausal women

A new report traces how a short letter in a medical journal in 1980 helped sow the seeds of today's opioid epidemic by helping to convince doctors that these powerful painkillers carried less risk of addiction than...
The poll out Wednesday also found a growing share of the public concerned that the GOP's American Health Care Act will have negative consequences for them personally by increasing their costs, making it harder to get and keep health insurance, or reducing quality.
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care Services is working to provide transportation to eligible veterans, after a contract dispute that is happening between the Department of Labor and LMC.
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.
A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation.
Willie Corey Godbolt, the man accused of killing 8 people, including a Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy, in a weekend shooting has a lengthy criminal history.
