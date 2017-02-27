Oracle Road U.S. Bank robbed, PCSD searching for suspect

Deputies with the Foothills District of the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded around noon on Monday, Feb. 27 to a report of a robbery at the U.S. Bank at 7110 North Oracle Road.

According to a PCSD release, deputies arrived on scene to find a male suspect had entered the Safeway where the bank was located and handed the teller a bag and demanded cash. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man, possibly in his 40s, 6' tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat over a ski hat, with sunglasses, a white button down long sleeve shirt and dark colored pants.

Robbery assault detectives have taken over the investigation. According to the PCSD release, detectives believe the suspect in Monday's robbery may also be responsible for a robbery that took place at the same U.S. Bank on Dec. 9, 2016.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or if they wish to remain anonymous they can use 88Crime.org.

