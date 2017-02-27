Search continues for missing Tucson Sector Border Patrol canine

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for Mona Van Hoff, from Mesa. According to the alert Van Hoff was last seen in the area of Southern and Dobson in Mesa around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30.
On Wednesday, May 31, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Jayden Glomb, the Vail teen who was found dead earlier this month.
Payless Shoesource has announced a second wave of store closures and three Tucson locations are on the list.
It may seem impossible to you and I, but to Fallon, the DPS K9. Finding electronics is one of her 2 jobs.
Congressman Raul Grijalva announced a federal grant that will help the students with programs at Pima Community College and the University of Arizona.
A 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening during a reported police chase that stemmed from a narcotics investigation, according to officials.
