SILVER Alert canceled as Pinal Co. man is found safe

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Jerry Brill (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office) Jerry Brill (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office SILVER Alert has been canceled, as 81-year-old Jerry Brill has been found safe, according to PCSO officials. 

Brill, who suffers from dementia, was last seen in the Gold Canyon area.   

