SILVER Alert canceled as Pinal Co. man is found safe

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office SILVER Alert has been canceled, as 81-year-old Jerry Brill has been found safe, according to PCSO officials.

Brill, who suffers from dementia, was last seen in the Gold Canyon area.

