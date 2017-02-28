Miller and Barnes react to Heeke hiring - Tucson News Now

Miller and Barnes react to Heeke hiring

Posted by Damien Alameda, Sports Director
Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The coaches for Arizona's basketball programs appear excited about the hiring over their new athletic director. As Dave Heeke makes his was to Arizona from Central Michigan, he's walking into open arms. 

Play the video to hear Sean Miller and Adia Barnes reaction to the hiring of their new boss. 

