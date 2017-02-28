5 is a magical number

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Sunday's win over USC was a notable one in that it gave Arizona five conference victories. Five conference victories seems small on paper but figure this. It's the first time Arizona has gotten as many as five conference wins since the Pac-12 was formed. Last time they won more than five conference games? The 2010-2011 season. So for the seniors who played their final game in McKale yesterday, five was really a magic number.