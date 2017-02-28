UPDATE: Photo of suspect from kidnapping, sexual assault released

Authorities said this man is a suspect in a child abduction and sexual assault in Tucson Monday night. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

The Tucson Police Department has released a photo of the suspect from a kidnapping and sexual assault Monday night.

The suspect has been described as a white male, 6-foot, 40-50 years old with a wide, strong build. He was wearing a black cloth jacket, black pants and black hat.

The TPD said the suspect has pock marks on his face, may be carrying brass knuckles and smelled of beer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

The suspect is accused of kidnapping a woman and her child around 8:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Swan Road.

"The victim was working at a business in the area and had her 3-year-old son with her," the TPD said in a news release. "As she was preparing to leave for the night, she placed the child into his car seat and buckled him in the backseat. The victim then went back into the business to retrieve an item she left behind."

When the victim went back into the building, the suspect followed her inside. The suspect then threatened to harm the victim and her son if she didn’t follow his directions.

"The suspect grabbed the victim and forced her into an office where he sexually assaulted her," the TPD said. "He demanded the victim’s car keys and forced her into the vehicle."

The victim was able to jump out of the vehicle and flag down a Tucson Fire Department vehicle.

The suspect fled the area with the car and child.

The 3-year-old boy was later found asleep in the vehicle in the 4400 block of East Water Street.

