Divided TUSD board set to discuss superintendent's contract, classroom changes

The Iron Horse project is a combined energy storage and solar project that provides grid reliability services to Tucson Electric Power.
On Wednesday, May 31, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Jayden Glomb, the Vail teen who was found dead earlier this month.
Drivers in Pima County will have to put their phone down when behind the wheel. The county’s hands-free ordinance went into effect Thursday.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety has canceled a Silver Alert for Mona Van Hoff, from Mesa.
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A man was fishing on a lake when his girlfriend suggested that he use a McNugget as bait, and it worked.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the man who allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a wanted sex offender has turned himself in.
Cinthia Zavala-Ramos stood before the more than 400 members of her graduating Socastee High School class Wednesday afternoon as their valedictorian.
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.
