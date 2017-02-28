TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Tucson police on the scene at the Tucson Jewish Community Center. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The suspect in a child abduction is still on the loose. The car and child have been found. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. TUCSON CHILD FOUND UNHARMED AFTER ABDUCTION

A 3-year-old Tucson boy was found unharmed after being abducted late Monday night, authorities said. http://bit.ly/2m7iMJ1

The Tucson Police Department said the boy was found in his mother's vehicle in the 4400 block of East Water Street.

The TPD said the suspect in the carjacking and kidnapping is still on the loose.

The incident began when the child and his mother were abducted from a business and forced into their car, according to the TPD.

The mother was able to jump out of the car when it slowed down but the suspect drove away with her son still inside.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the child around 12:05 a.m. and canceled about an hour later.

The suspect has been described as a white male, 6-foot, 40-50 years old with a wide, strong build. He was wearing a black cloth jacket, black pants and black hat.

The TPD said the suspect has pock marks on his face, may be carrying brass knuckles and smelled of beer.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

2. LOCKDOWN LIFTED AFTER BOMB THREAT AT JCC

Tucson police cleared the Tucson Jewish Community Center around 7 p.m. Monday. http://bit.ly/2l7UnDh

The JCC had been placed on lockdown after a reported threat to the facility around 5:30 p.m.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, a phone call was made about a bomb threat in the parking lot of the JCC.

The TPD bomb squad responded, and the JCC parking lot and surrounding area were evacuated.

JCC administration moved everyone that was inside to a safer area on the premises. According to Sgt. Dugan, family members that were driving in were being held in a separate area while the bomb squad investigated.

3. SEARCH CONTINUES FOR MISSING BORDER PATROL K-9

The Tucson Sector Border Patrol continues to search for a Dunja, a Border Patrol canine that went missing Monday, Feb. 20. http://bit.ly/2mGhAJf

Dunja went missing after she was separated from her handler in the desert area while conducting tracking operations on the Tohono O'odham Nation near Papago Farms, according to Daniel Hernandez, spokesman with the Tucson sector.

The search continues for Border Patrol K9 Dunja. I talked to the Tucson Sector about the training K9s go through. Hear from them @ 9/10. pic.twitter.com/C8XF63v6ZK — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) February 28, 2017

Teams are searching for Dunja in the area and there is no time line for when they will call off the search.

Dunja is 4 years old and has been with the Border Patrol since August 2016.

HAPPENING TODAY

Another special meeting is scheduled for tonight to discuss Tucson Unified School District Superintendent H.T. Sanchez' contract with the district.

The item has been postponed two weeks in a row.

Many parents left last week frustrated they waited hours to speak, but never got the chance.

Our Angelica Carrillo is tracking this throughout the morning.

Follow her for updates HERE: @acarrillonews

WEATHER

It's a First Alert Action Day!

Scattered showers are expected in Tucson this morning.

Wind gusts around 30 MPH are possible.

Be on the lookout for blowing dust while driving, especially along I-10 in Cochise County.

Most of the rain will move out by the afternoon.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.