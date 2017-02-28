UPDATE: Officials identify truck driver who died in I-19 crash

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver lost control of the tractor-trailer while driving south on I-19 and collided with a concrete bridge support column at West Irvington Road. (Source: Karissa Mesa)

A truck driver died Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, in a crash in the median of I-19 on Tucson's south side.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 42-year-old Jaime Munoz lost control of the tractor-trailer while driving south on I-19 and collided with a concrete bridge support column at West Irvington Road.

Munoz died at the scene.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m.

SB I19 at Irvington. Troopers and emergency personnel working to clear scene. Be aware of them if in the area. pic.twitter.com/SCqMGd42QD — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 28, 2017

