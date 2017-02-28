UPDATE: Officials identify truck driver who died in I-19 crash - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Officials identify truck driver who died in I-19 crash

By Tucson News Now Staff
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver lost control of the tractor-trailer while driving south on I-19 and collided with a concrete bridge support column at West Irvington Road. (Source: Karissa Mesa) According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver lost control of the tractor-trailer while driving south on I-19 and collided with a concrete bridge support column at West Irvington Road. (Source: Karissa Mesa)
The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety) The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28. (Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety)
A truck driver died Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, in a crash in the median of I-19 on Tucson's south side.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 42-year-old Jaime Munoz lost control of the tractor-trailer while driving south on I-19 and collided with a concrete bridge support column at West Irvington Road.

Munoz died at the scene.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m.

