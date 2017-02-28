UPDATE: Officials identify truck driver who died in I-19 crash

According to a memo released by Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, it is unfair for county taxpayers to pay "for access to PACC care" at the same rate as those who have opted out.
State Route 83 is closed. SR-82 has reopened after a brief closure because of the Kellogg Fire.
Happy Friday! It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.
The Iron Horse project is a combined energy storage and solar project that provides grid reliability services to Tucson Electric Power.
On Wednesday, May 31, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Jayden Glomb, the Vail teen who was found dead earlier this month.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Police Chief Craig Greenlee allegedly broke into the home of one of his employees in the 500 block of Brock Road in Pageland.
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
