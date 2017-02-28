Tucson Hispanic Chamber offering opportunity for southern AZ women

"Head over Heels," a southern Arizona women's business conference is scheduled for March 17, 2017.

Lea Marquez Peterson, President of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce talks about the benefits of attending, and what people of all business experience levels can get from it.

The cost to attend is $99 for non-members, $79 for THCC members.

Get more information and register by clicking HERE.

