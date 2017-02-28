UPDATE: I-10 reopens east of Willcox

Dusty conditions caused officials to close I-19 in Cochise County three straight days. Here is how it looked on Monday, Feb. 27. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Interstate 10 east of Willcox is open again after being closed most of the day Tuesday, Feb. 28, because of dusty conditions.

I-10 has REOPENED near San Simon. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 28, 2017

The highway was closed Tuesday morning in both directions near San Simon because of blowing dust, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

This is the third day in a row that blowing dust has closed the highway in this area.

CLOSURE: I-10 near San Simon: Closed at MP 352 for blowing dust at MP 376. Closed in Lordsburg, NM for WB traffic.US 191 & US 70 detour. #. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 28, 2017

The closure was at milepost 352 for blowing dust at milepost 376.

Westbound I-10 was closed at Lordsburg, N.M.

ADOT said drivers could use the following alternate routes:

Eastbound traffic can use US 191 northbound to US 70 eastbound to Lordsburg.

Westbound I-10 traffic can use the same route.

Traffic Alert: SR 70 in Duncan. Heavy traffic due to I-10 closure. Please slow down in the heavy traffic. pic.twitter.com/m7IIhHaMmi — Quentin Mehr, PIO (@dps_pio_mehr) February 28, 2017

A "Blowing Dust Advisory" was in effect for eastern Cochise County until 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

This includes Douglas and Willcox.

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect for eastern Cochise County until 5pm this evening. This includes Douglas & Willcox. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/HVSO6qDE0G — Kira Miner (@WxKira) February 28, 2017

