UPDATE: I-10 reopens east of Willcox

UPDATE: I-10 reopens east of Willcox

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
Dusty conditions caused officials to close I-19 in Cochise County three straight days. Here is how it looked on Monday, Feb. 27. (Source: KOLD News 13) Dusty conditions caused officials to close I-19 in Cochise County three straight days. Here is how it looked on Monday, Feb. 27. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Interstate 10 east of Willcox is open again after being closed most of the day Tuesday, Feb. 28, because of dusty conditions.

The highway was closed Tuesday morning in both directions near San Simon because of blowing dust, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

This is the third day in a row that blowing dust has closed the highway in this area. 

The closure was at milepost 352 for blowing dust at milepost 376.

Westbound I-10 was closed at Lordsburg, N.M.

ADOT said drivers could use the following alternate routes:

  • Eastbound traffic can use US 191 northbound to US 70 eastbound to Lordsburg.
  • Westbound I-10 traffic can use the same route.

A "Blowing Dust Advisory" was in effect for eastern Cochise County until 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.

This includes Douglas and Willcox.

