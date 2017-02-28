UPDATE: I-10 reopens east of Willcox

Many of you voted to approve a sale tax increase earlier this month that is supposed to repair Tucson's roads. So where's the money going?
Summer is just around the corner, and that means summer fuel blends and a spike in gas prices.
"Especially when it comes to seat belts. You just know what to look for after a while," he said, explaining driver habits and behavior. "I've seen it from where they're with their hands on the wheel, looking forward, and no eye contact, to waving or making too much contact. That draws my attention."
Drivers are advised that traffic may still be slow in the area.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Police Chief Craig Greenlee allegedly broke into the home of one of his employees in the 500 block of Brock Road in Pageland.
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
