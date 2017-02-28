Tuesday's Tail: Meet Talahazy!

According to a memo released by Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, it is unfair for county taxpayers to pay "for access to PACC care" at the same rate as those who have opted out.
It may seem impossible to you and I, but to Fallon, the DPS K9. Finding electronics is one of her 2 jobs.
Today's Tuesday Tail(s) are Lulu and Bandit. This bonded pair are looking for a home full of love. Lulu is a 5 year old American Staffordshire Terrier Mix and Bandit is a 5 year old Chihuahua mix.
According to a news release, the Sahuarita Town Council voted on May 8 to contract with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona for shelter services. Sahuarita is also hiring an animal control officer to work half time to enforce the town's animal codes and respond to resident calls.
Stay out of the Arizona heat with the creatures of the night! Cool Summer Nights is underway at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
