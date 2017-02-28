Tuesday's Tail: Meet Talahazy! - Tucson News Now

Tuesday's Tail: Meet Talahazy!

Talahazy (Source: Pima County) Talahazy (Source: Pima County)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

This week's Tuesday's Tail is Talahazy! 

He is a 5-year-old pit bull mix who has been at Pima Animal Care Center since December.

Talahazy is favorite at the shelter with his laid back personality. He would love to snuggle up with you on the couch, he also does well on a leash and loves tasty treats.

With Talahazy being part of PACC's Long Timers Club, his adoption fee has been waived.

Plus, he will also go home with all of his shots, a microchip and a free vet visit voucher! A $17 licensing fee applies to adult dogs.

If you'd like to take Talahazy home, call Pima Animal Care Center at (520) 742-5900 or head to 4000 North Silverbell Road.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple andAndroid devices.

  • PetsPet ConnectionMore>>

  • PACC considering new rates for residents in towns without agreement

    PACC considering new rates for residents in towns without agreement

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-06-01 21:42:45 GMT

    According to a memo released by Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, it is unfair for county taxpayers to pay "for access to PACC care" at the same rate as those who have opted out.

    According to a memo released by Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, it is unfair for county taxpayers to pay "for access to PACC care" at the same rate as those who have opted out.

  • A K9 with a nose for electronics

    A K9 with a nose for electronics

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:38:51 GMT
    Fallon the electronic detecting canine. (Source: Tucson News Now)Fallon the electronic detecting canine. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    It may seem impossible to you and I, but to Fallon, the DPS K9. Finding electronics is one of her 2 jobs. 

    It may seem impossible to you and I, but to Fallon, the DPS K9. Finding electronics is one of her 2 jobs. 

  • Tuesday Tail(s): Lulu & Bandit

    Tuesday Tail(s): Lulu & Bandit

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-05-31 22:43:59 GMT
    Lulu and Bandit (Source: Tucson News Now)Lulu and Bandit (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Today's Tuesday Tail(s) are Lulu and Bandit.  This bonded pair are looking for a home full of love.  Lulu is a 5 year old American Staffordshire Terrier Mix and Bandit is a 5 year old Chihuahua mix. 

    Today's Tuesday Tail(s) are Lulu and Bandit.  This bonded pair are looking for a home full of love.  Lulu is a 5 year old American Staffordshire Terrier Mix and Bandit is a 5 year old Chihuahua mix. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly