Tuesday's Tail: Meet Talahazy!

This week's Tuesday's Tail is Talahazy!

He is a 5-year-old pit bull mix who has been at Pima Animal Care Center since December.

Talahazy is favorite at the shelter with his laid back personality. He would love to snuggle up with you on the couch, he also does well on a leash and loves tasty treats.

With Talahazy being part of PACC's Long Timers Club, his adoption fee has been waived.

Plus, he will also go home with all of his shots, a microchip and a free vet visit voucher! A $17 licensing fee applies to adult dogs.

If you'd like to take Talahazy home, call Pima Animal Care Center at (520) 742-5900 or head to 4000 North Silverbell Road.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple andAndroid devices.