Regents approve contract for new UA athletic director

A terminated 25-year-old employee of Clark County School District was arrested Thursday, accused in an attempted sexual misconduct case involving a student.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.
Wildcat third baseman Nick Quintana writes their initials in the infield dirt every game. Here's why.
Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday.
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.
The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.
Police killed a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.
We spent much of the day in the driveway of the Forest City home, waiting for an owner to show up. When she finally did, the bathtub story got even more interesting.
The Anderson County coroner said an Anderson County sheriff's deputy died after an incident on Lake Hartwell Thursday morning.
Another record-breaking cargo ship will make its way into Savannah on Thursday, June 1.
