Regents approve contract for new UA athletic director

New University of Arizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke will start with a base pay of $500,000 a year.

The Arizona Board of Regents unanimously approved Heeke's five-year contract on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The man he's replacing, Greg Byrne, is heading to the University of Alabama.

According the UA, Byrne's base pay at the end of his tenure in Tucson was $700,000.



UA President Ann Weaver Hart says Heeke's base pay is the second lowest in the Pac-12 conference.

To see more elements of the contract,and why the UA choose Heeke, click HERE.

