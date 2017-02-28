JCC parking lot full day after bomb threat in Tucson

Judging by the amount of cars parked at the Jewish Community Center in Tucson on Tuesday, Feb. 28, it was business as usual a day after a threat caused a lockdown. (Source: KOLD News 13)

A bomb threat the night before didn't keep people away from the Tucson Jewish Community Center on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The Tucson Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene near River and Alvernon Monday evening, Feb. 27, and gave the all-clear about an hour later.

Inside the JCC, approximately 200 people were allowed to leave and reunite with any friends or family waiting for them outside the center.

Mary Helen Irvine said she was in the middle of a yoga class when everyone was told about the threat.

"I was nice and relaxed and all of sudden they came in," she said. "Everybody just picked up and did what they were supposed to do."

CEO Todd Rockoff said recent threats to Jewish Community Centers around the country served as a reminder to the Tucson center to be prepared in case something similar happened in southern Arizona.

"Each time there was a wave of incidents, we certainly were aware of it and certainly used it as an opportunity to reinforce and retrain on our procedures," he said.

Monday's threat was one of several to JCCs in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington. Rockoff said JCC staff was not necessarily expecting a threat, but he also wasn't surprised that it happened.

He credited TPD and the FBI for their response. Officers spoke with children and helped the situation remain calm and controlled, according to Rockoff.

Tuesday afternoon he pointed to a parking lot full of cars - as it would be any other day.

Irvine said the threat was frightening at the time but it ultimately brought the community closer together.

"I just wish people were more open to each other and accepted each other for the differences, because deep down we're all the same," she said.

