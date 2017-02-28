Field for UA president narrowed down to two finalists

The Arizona Board of Regents has settled on two finalists for the job of President of the University of Arizona.

The regents announced the choices in a news release:

The candidates are Sethuraman “Panch” Panchanathan, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief research and innovation officer of Arizona State University’s Knowledge Enterprise Development; and Robert Clayton Robbins, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Texas Medical Center.

"Both Drs. Panchanathan and Robbins are outstanding candidates and highly respected academic and research leaders," said ABOR Chair Greg Patterson. "The University of Arizona is a highly prestigious research institution and land-grant university, and our search has attracted tremendously talented individuals from across the nation.

"It is crucial the next president has a clear vision for the successful future of the university and student success, and the ability to implement that vision in today’s changing national and international higher education markets. We must count on this next president to drive the university’s success in multiple state-wide, national and international markets, including markets with other Arizona public universities, and to make an immediate and lasting contribution to the future of the UA."

A search committee recommended the finalists to the Arizona Board of Regents.

The regents will interview both Panchanathan and Robbins on Monday, March 6. The plan is for the finalist to be invited to visit the UA campus Wednesday, March 8.

